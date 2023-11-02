BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwe earns $209 million from lithium exports
Zimbabwe, hopes demand for the mineral, which is key for renewable energy storage, will help revive its ailing economy.
Zimbabwe earns $209 million from lithium exports
Lithium is set to become Zimbabwe's third biggest mineral export after gold / Photo: Reuters
November 2, 2023

Zimbabwe says it earned $209 million from lithium exports in the first nine months of 2023, nearly treble last year's earnings, as Chinese-driven mining and processing projects take off.

"The revenue generated from the export of lithium grew from $1.8 million in 2018 to $70 million in 2022. By September 2023, a total of $209 million had been realised from lithium exports," Mines Minister Zhemu Soda said at a mining conference in Bulawayo, southwest Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe, hopes demand for the mineral, which is key for renewable energy storage, will help revive its ailing economy.

Lithium is set to become Zimbabwe's third biggest mineral export after gold and platinum group metals, which registered $2.46 billion and $2.27 billion in export receipts last year.

Foreign investments

Chinese firms, including Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, Sinomine Resource Group, Chengxin Lithium Group, Yahua Group, and Canmax Technologies, have spent more than $1 billion over the past two years to acquire and develop lithium projects in Zimbabwe.

Most of these companies have built processing plants commissioned this year and are shipping lithium concentrates to China for further processing.

Zimbabwe's government banned raw lithium exports last year as it sought to get more value from the mineral.

Other major producers are expected to start operations in Zimbabwe in 2024 as the country seeks to expand output, Soda said.

Lithium prices in China, the top consumer of the battery metal, have been on a downtrend for much of this year.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us