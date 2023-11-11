SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Ghanaian star Raphael Dwamena dies after collapsing during match
Raphael Dwamena was pronounced dead at a hospital after being stretchered off during the home match.
Ghanaian star Raphael Dwamena dies after collapsing during match
Raphael Dwamena collapsed in the first half of the match.   / Photo: AFP \ File
November 11, 2023

Ghanaian footballer Raphael Dwamena died on Saturday moments after collapsing on the field during a league game in Albania.

The 28-year-old striker was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital where he was taken after being stretchered off during the home match between FK Egnatia and Partizani.

The Albania FA has confirmed the death in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"The AFL expresses its deep shock over the tragedy that happened today in Egnatia-Partizani, where football player Raphael Dwamena lost his life," it said.

"The AFL expresses its deepest condolences to the Dwamena family and the Egnatia club for this great loss."

The incident during the first half prompted the match to be suspended.

Ghana's football authority has sent its condolences to the family.

"Raphael represented Ghana wholeheartedly and paid his dues to the country until his unfortunate passing. We will forever miss him for his dedication," it said.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
