SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Former Zimbabwe goalkeeper dies aged 32
Former Zimbabwe goalkeeper George Chigova has died at the age of 32.
Former Zimbabwe goalkeeper dies aged 32
George Chigova died in South Africa on Wednesday, November 15, 2023. / Photo: AFP
November 15, 2023

Former Zimbabwe goalkeeper George Chigova, 32, died after collapsing at his home in South Africa on Wednesday, Pretoria club SuperSport United said in a statement.

He had collapsed while training with top-flight side SuperSport last July and was on leave, having been diagnosed with a heart condition.

Highlights of his international career included helping Zimbabwe reach the 2014 African Nations Championship semi-finals and playing at the Africa Cup of Nations five years later.

His senior club career began with Harare Gunners in 2010 and he also played for Dynamos, the most popular team in Zimbabwe, before joining SuperSport.

Rahman Gumbo's death

Chigova later spent five seasons with Polokwane City in the South African first and second-tiers before rejoining SuperSport in 2020.

His death came five days after former Zimbabwe midfielder and coach Rahman Gumbo, 59, died following a heart attack in neighbouring Botswana.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us