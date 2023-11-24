AFRICA
Madagascar opposition rejects results of boycotted polls
Opposition leaders say they decline all responsibility for the political and social instability which may result.
Some initial estimates  indicated a turnout of 39.5% in the election. / Photo: Reuters
November 24, 2023

Madagascar's united opposition said they will not recognise first round presidential poll results, set to be announced on Saturday.

"We shall not recognise the results of this illegitimate election, replete with irregularities, and we decline all responsibility for the political and social instability which may result," the 11 candidate-strong platform said in a statement on Friday.

The Independent National Election Commission was due to announce results at its headquarters in the capital Antananarivo on Saturday morning.

On Friday, its website showed 91% of votes cast had been tallied leaving incumbent Andry Rajoelina on 59.52%, enough to obviate the need for a second round.

Rajoelina, a 49-year-old entrepreneur and former DJ who first rose to power on the Indian Ocean island in a 2009 coup, appears poised to secure re-election in an election marked by low turnout and an opposition boycott.

Opposition protesters clashed with police on several occasions in the run-up to the poll, saying Rajoelina should not have run because he acquired French nationality in 2014 - which they say automatically revokes his Malagasy one - and had created unfair election conditions.

Leading opposition figures, including two former presidents, declared him unfit to run and called on their supporters to abstain from voting.

Rajoelina says the accusations are baseless political tactics.

The opposition said participation was the lowest in Madagascar's history.

