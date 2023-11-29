The National Basketball Association (NBA), the professional basketball league in North America, has opened an office in Kenya to support basketball development initiatives in the country.

It will see the NBA help the East African country develop talent in schools and community-based groups.

It's the fifth office on the continent after others established in Egypt, Senegal, South Africa and Nigeria.

"This is a result of an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) we signed with the NBA in September in New York." President William Ruto said on Wednesday in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He added: "NBA has committed to implement grassroots programmes that will nurture talent and develop the sport in Kenya."

“The launch of our office in Nairobi reflects the enormous potential for basketball and the NBA in Kenya and across East Africa,” NBA Africa chief executive Victor Williams said in a statement.

Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper attended the launch of the office in the capital, Nairobi.

Harper later conducted a basketball clinic for 70 boys and girls ages 16 and under in Nairobi.

