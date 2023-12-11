SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Bailly, Aboubakar among players dropped by Besiktas
New Besiktas president Hasan Arat says he is ready to move on certain players in the January transfer window.
Bailly, Aboubakar among players dropped by Besiktas
Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar has had three spells at the club. Photo: AA / AA
December 11, 2023

Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly and Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar were among five players to be excluded from the first-team squad at Besiktas, the Turkish club said on Monday.

Rachid Ghezzal, Jean Onana and Valentin Rosier have also been dropped by Besiktas for "poor performances and incompatibilities with the team", according to a club statement.

Bailly only joined Besiktas in September after ending a seven-year stint at United, who loaned the Ivorian to Marseille last season.

Aboubakar returned for a third spell at the club in January following 18 months with Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr. He also spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Besiktas from Porto before making a permanent move in 2020.

Transfer window

New Besiktas president Hasan Arat, a former basketball player and businessman, told AFP he was ready to move on certain players in the January transfer window if the opportunity presented itself.

"Our number one priority is to build a better team. We will fill the holes in our squad during the (winter) break," said Arat, who took over as club president last week.

Besiktas are fifth in the Turkish top flight after 15 matches and trail the top two, Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, by 14 points.

They have also been eliminated from the Europa Conference League after four defeats in five group games.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us