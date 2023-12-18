AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Dozens wounded in Guinea fuel depot explosion
The explosion on Monday morning sent thick black clouds of smoke into the sky as residents fled the area.
Dozens of people have been taken to hospital. Photo: Others  / Others
December 18, 2023

An explosion rocked a fuel depot in the Guinea capital Conakry on Monday morning, injuring dozens of people, according to a doctor and local residents.

"Dozens of injured people are arriving at two of Conakry's main hospitals, Ignace Deen and Donka," Mamadouba Sylla, a surgeon at Donka hospital, told AFP.

The explosion, accompanied by a fire, occurred shortly after midnight in the administrative and business district of Kaloum, near the port, according to local media and residents.

The explosion sent thick black clouds of smoke into the sky on Monday morning as residents fled the area where the blast occurred, images on social networks showed.

Huge blaze

"Kaloum is burning. The port area is completely barricaded by the police, and firefighters are rushing towards the (site) of the disaster," local resident Thierno Diallo told AFP by telephone.

Witnesses said dozens of civil protection vehicles had reached the area, but Guinean authorities did not immediately comment on the situation.

"The power is completely cut off in the area," Diallo, who identified himself as a customs officer, said.

SOURCE:AFP
