Tuesday, December 26, 2023

20:00 GMT – Dozens of Palestinians' bodies arrive in Gaza following release by Israel

The bodies of dozens of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army who were detained during its ground operation, arrived on Tuesday in the Gaza Strip after being released by Tel Aviv, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza received the bodies through the Kerem Shalom border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs, however, is in charge of the burials in mass graves, the correspondent said.

19:30 GMT – UN appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator

The United Nations on Tuesday announced the appointment of a coordinator to oversee humanitarian relief shipments into Gaza as part of a UN Security Council resolution adopted on Friday to boost humanitarian aid.

Sigrid Kaag of the Netherlands will be the senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza and will start the role on January 8, the UN said in a statement.

"In this role she will facilitate, coordinate, monitor and verify humanitarian relief consignments for Gaza," the UN said. She will also establish a "mechanism" to accelerate aid into Gaza through countries not involved with the conflict.

15:30 GMT – Gaza death toll nears 21,000 as Israel continues attacks

The Palestinian death toll has surged to 20,915 since October 7, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra said 54,918 others have been injured in the relentless Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip.

"At least 241 people were killed and 382 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours," al-Qudra said in a statement.

05:16 GMT - Israeli kills at least 250 Palestinians in 24 hours

At least 250 Palestinians have been killed and 500 others wounded from Israeli air strikes across Gaza in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

In a statement, the ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said medical teams are unable to treat all of the wounded arriving at the hospitals while noting they are dealing with types of injuries they have not seen in previous wars.

He added that the bed occupancy rate at operational hospitals in southern Gaza stands at 350 percent. Al Qudra also noted that the humanitarian and medical aid arriving in Gaza does not meet the needs of the hospitals.

05:00 GMT - US hits sites it says were used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

The US military has carried out strikes on three sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq after an attack wounded American personnel earlier in the day, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

"US military forces conducted necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq," Austin said in a statement.

"These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataeb Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Arbil Air Base earlier today," he said.

04:22 GMT - Israeli president visits soldiers near Gaza

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has visited invading troops stationed in the buffer zone along the fence with Gaza.

Herzog published a photo on his X account showing him writing “We trust you" in Hebrew on an artillery shell in a show of support for their efforts.

"I would like to thank you. It is not easy at all, and it is not to be taken for granted that people have been here for over two months," he told the soldiers.

03:30 GMT - Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem concerned over suffering in Palestine

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has released a Christmas message expressing deep concern for the continuous suffering of Palestinians in the region.

The statement, titled "Homily For The Midnight Mass - Christmas 2023," conveyed the patriarchate's thoughts on the ong oing challenges and conflicts affecting the area.

It emphasized the plight of Palestinians, saying: "Their suffering ceaselessly cries out to the whole world. No place or home is safe for anyone. Thousands of people have been deprived of their basic needs; they are hungry, and they are even more exposed to incomprehensible violence."

02:22 GMT - Netanyahu bars his defence minister from holding talks with Mossad chief on captives

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been preventing his defence minister from holding separate talks with the director of Israel’s Mossad spy agency on efforts to secure the release of captives in Gaza, local media have reported.

Israel's Channel 12 cited government sources which said that Yoav Gallant has been barred from meeting with David Barnea when Netanyahu is not part of the discussion.

Channel 12 also said that Gallant invited Barnea to attend meetings and received messages from Netanyahu’s office that the premier disapproved.

