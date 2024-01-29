South African firefighters are battling to contain multiple wildfires in the Cape Winelands District in the Western Cape, authorities said.

The fire in Kluitjieskraal in Wolseley has been burning for days, with over 6,000 hectares of vegetation and about forty buildings destroyed.

In Fairy Glen in Worcester, Western Cape, seven structures on private property have been destroyed, South Africa’s SABC news reports.

Municipal spokesperson Joanne Otto said fire crews are working hard to contain the blaze.

Saving structures

“As feared, the fire jumped the road into the Slanghoek side of the Bain’s Kloof Pass. On the Slanghoek side of the past, teams are doing their best to keep the fire running along the mountainous areas to prevent it from moving towards structures and vineyards.

“Bain’s Kloof Pass is currently open; however, motorists should note that it can be closed at short notice, and use of this route is at their own discretion,” said Otto.

Wildfire season

In Cape Town, wildfire season usually runs from November to May. In December 2023, five South African fire fighters were injured while battling wildfires on the slopes of Table Mountain near Cape Town.

In 2021, a wild fire destroyed nearly a dozen buildings, including some historic structures at the University of Cape Town.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.