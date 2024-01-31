AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Nearly 40 people feared dead after boat capsizes in DRC
Nearly 40 people are feared dead after a boat capsized in South Kivu, DRC on Sunday.
Nearly 40 people feared dead after boat capsizes in DRC
Boat accidents in DRC are quite common, with overloading being cited as the leading cause. / Photo: AFP
January 31, 2024

Nearly 40 people are presumed dead after a passenger boat capsized in a lake in South Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The official added that ten people have so far been rescued and five bodies have been recovered since the incident on Sunday.

Families' hopes for finding survivors faded as search efforts entered their third day on Wednesday, following the boat capsize in Lake Kivu in Idjwi territory in South Kivu province on Sunday evening.

The wooden boat, which was crossing Lake Kivu from Bukavu to Idjwi territory with an estimated 50 passengers on board, sank due to a strong wave, Mustafa Mamboleo, a South Kivu province official told reporters in Idjwi town on Tuesday.

Search efforts ongoing

He added that the accident could have been caused by overloading, as the boat was also carrying goods.

"After the incident, marines recovered the boat captain's body on Monday evening, and another body of a woman was found on Tuesday," Ngongo Chishibanji, a maritime officer in South Kivu, told Anadolu over the phone on Wednesday.

Three bodies were discovered almost immediately after the incident, he added.

Noting that ten people have been rescued thus far, Chishibanji said search efforts are still ongoing for approximately 35 people who are missing, "though the likelihood of finding survivors is hard by now."

Hopes fade

A woman who only gave her name as Maombe told reporters that her hopes of finding her 23-year-old sibling, Alice, who was one of the passengers, had faded.

Water transport is common in DR Congo due to mostly impassable roads. The accident occurred barely a month after 22 people died on Lake Mai-Ndombe.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us