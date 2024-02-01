Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received the prime minister of Niger in the national capital, Ankara.

Prime Minister Ali Mahamane Lamine Zeine, who is also finance minister, is paying a visit to Türkiye until February 3, at the invitation of the Turkish president.

Zeine was welcomed with a ceremony at the Presidential Complex on Thursday.

Following the introduction of the delegations of the two countries, Erdogan welcomed Zeine.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and National Defence Minister Yasar Guler.

After a closed-door meeting, Erdogan and Zeine had a working lunch but details have not been disclosed.