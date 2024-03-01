English professional footballer and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has been named Premier League Player of the Year at the 2024 London Football Awards.

Rice defeated fellow Arsenal teammate William Saliba, West Ham's right-winger Jarrod Bowen, and Tottenham Hotspur F.C. duo Guglielmo Vicario and Pedro Porro.

Since signing to Arsenal in 2023 in a club-record £105 million deal ($132.6m), Rice has been in great form, scoring four goals and providing six assists to put Arsenal in strong contention for the Premier League title.

“The team learned a lot last year," Rice said at the event. "We’re stronger and have more belief. When we go a goal down, we always believe we will get back into games. It’s honestly an honour to play for this club,” said Rice in his acceptance speech.

The ceremony, which took place on Thursday night in Camden Roundhouse, also saw Tottenham’s head coach, Ange Postecoglou, win manager of the year.

The Australian beat Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to the award, having transformed Spurs' style of play since taking over in the summer with the club in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

The Men's Young Player of the Year was given to Chelsea's Cole Palmer, who has scored 14 goals in 32 games for the Blues since joining from Manchester City in a £40 million deal ($50.5m) last year.

Chelsea recorded more wins at the event, with Lauren James winning Women's Super League Player of the Year, while teammate Aggie Beever-Jones won Women's Young Player of the Year.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.