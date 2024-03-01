AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwe's Air Force chief fired after bomb threat on airports
The changes come hours President Emmerson Mnangagwa abandoned a domestic trip on Friday due to a anonymous threat on the country's airports.
Zimbabwe's Air Force chief fired after bomb threat on airports
President Emmerson Mnangagwa returned to the capital after the abandoned trip. / Photo: Reuters
March 1, 2024

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has replaced the chief of the Air Force as the country remains in heightened alert following an anonymous threat of attack against the country's airports.

Air Marshal Elson Moyo has been sent into retirement and will be replaced by Air Vice Marshal John Jacob Nzvede, the presidency announced on Friday.

The changes take effect on 15 March.

It comes hours after Mnangagwa abandoned a trip to Victoria Falls for a planned address at a conference on renewable energy to allow for investigations into the threat.

'Credible threat'

On Friday morning, Zimbabwe airport authorities were made aware of an email sent through Fastjet Airline claiming a "credible bomb/firearm threat" targeting Zimbabwean airports, according to an earlier announcement by the president's spokesperson.

The country's security forces are on heightened alert as the threats were considered "serious" and nothing "should be left to chance", it said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe said that the incident had forced some flights to divert or delay landing, and more disruptions were likely “to allow for the continuous monitoring of the environment.”

President's plane U-turn

Local media had reported earlier on Friday that Mnangagwa's private plane made a U-turn minutes before landing at Victoria Falls airport, and went back to the capital Harare.

An Air Zimbabwe plane with passengers on board was detained at Victoria Falls, while a Kenyan Airways flight rerouted to land in Livingstone, Zambia, according to local news reports.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us