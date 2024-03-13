BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
3 MIN READ
State's deal to sell stake in South African Airways collapses
The South African government's plan to sell a majority stake in the South African Airways has collapsed.
State's deal to sell stake in South African Airways collapses
The South African Airways has faced turbulent financial seasons. / Photo: Getty Images
March 13, 2024

A deal the South African government has been negotiating for three years to sell a majority stake in South African Airways (SAA) has fallen apart, the minister overseeing the company said on Wednesday.

The government announced the planned deal to sell a controlling stake in SAA to the Takatso Consortium in 2021, part of efforts to end recurring bailouts to the flag carrier.

But Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan told reporters the government and Takatso had agreed "there was no clear path forward" for the transaction after a new business and asset valuation.

The minister said the government thought the airline could sustain itself financially for the next year to 18 months and that it did not plan to give SAA money in the months ahead.

'Must run its operations'

"There is no going back to the past," Gordhan said, referring to the era of repeated bailouts. "There is no reliance on government itself. It (SAA) must run its operations as efficiently as it can."

SAA will revert to being fully state-owned, a government statement said, and a new way to raise money based on SAA's assets will be explored with financial institutions.

The airline was on the verge of being liquidated before it entered a form of bankruptcy protection in 2019.

Its finances worsened as the COVID-19 pandemic restricted air travel and depleted its already minimal cash flow, forcing the government to hunt for a strategic equity partner to keep it afloat.

'Shouldn't fear for their jobs'

A competition watchdog backed the plan for Takatso to buy a majority stake in SAA last year, with the condition that Takatso's minority shareholders exit the consortium.

Officials will address SAA staff on Friday, and Gordhan told reporters that airline employees should not fear for their jobs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us