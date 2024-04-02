Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was sworn in Tuesday in front of parliament for his third term in office.

In power for the past decade, Sisi is set to remain president until 2030, after winning December's election with 89.6% of the vote against three relative unknowns.

The oath also marked the inauguration of Egypt's New Administrative Capital, located in the desert east of Cairo, local media reported.

Officially, the 69-year-old Sisi will begin his term on Wednesday. His new term of six years is supposed to be his last, according to the constitution.

It comes against the background of a severe economic crisis, with spiralling inflation and a foreign currency shortage that is stifling foreign trade.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.