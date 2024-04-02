AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Egypt's President Sisi takes oath for third term
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's new term of six years is supposed to be his last, according to the constitution.
Egypt's President Sisi takes oath for third term
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi begins his third term officially on Wednesday / Photo: Reuters
April 2, 2024

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was sworn in Tuesday in front of parliament for his third term in office.

In power for the past decade, Sisi is set to remain president until 2030, after winning December's election with 89.6% of the vote against three relative unknowns.

The oath also marked the inauguration of Egypt's New Administrative Capital, located in the desert east of Cairo, local media reported.

Officially, the 69-year-old Sisi will begin his term on Wednesday. His new term of six years is supposed to be his last, according to the constitution.

It comes against the background of a severe economic crisis, with spiralling inflation and a foreign currency shortage that is stifling foreign trade.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us