I learn a lot by watching Sadio Mane, says Nigerian winger Lookman
Lookman was praised for his impressive performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in January.
Ademola Lookman plays for Serie A club Atalanta . Photo: Getty Images / Others
April 11, 2024

Nigerian Super Eagles and Atalanta club player Ademola Lookman says he is greatly inspired by the game of Senegalese forward Sadio Mane.

Lookman, who was praised for his impressive performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, says Mane’s football skills give him a lot of ideas.

“The guy who I always looked at the most would have to be Sadio Mane.

Looking at his threat in the box, his threat in those little tight spaces, his movement—I have watched a lot of his game in particular,” Lookman told football tabloid The Athletic.

Growth

Since his impressive game at the AFCON tournament, Lookmas says he sees football in a new light.

“I feel like I understand football a lot more now. Previously, I never used to view football the way I view it now. When I watch games, I look for certain things in terms of movements and spaces — those little details that I never really used to look for before,” Lookman reveals.

Lookman joined Serie A club Atalanta on a four-year contract for a reported fee of €15 million on August 4, 2022.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
