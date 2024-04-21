Sunday, 21 April, 2024

10:20 GMT – Gaza death toll rises to 34,097

At least 48 more Palestinians were killed and 79 others injured over the last 24 hours, as Israel continues its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip, the territory's health ministry said on Sunday.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," a ministry statement said.

Flouting the International Court of Justice's provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 34,097 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 76,980 injured since October 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

08:00 GMT —US gives political protection for Israeli murders — Hamas chief

"The US position is deceptive, even though it says it does not want civilians to be harmed, this is an attempt at manipulation. All the civilians killed in Gaza, thousands, tens of thousands of martyrs, were killed with US weapons, with US rockets, under US political protection," Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh said.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu, Haniyeh said, "What does the US veto of the ceasefire resolution at the UNSC mean? It means that the US is giving full protection and umbrella to the continuation of the massacres and murders against Gaza.”

Emphasising that Israel has not accepted a ceasefire in Gaza despite all the negotiations, as dozens of proposals have been submitted through mediators, Haniyeh said: "All it wants is to take back the prisoners and then restart the war in Gaza, and this is not possible."

07:30 GMT — Gazan doctors save baby of Palestinian pregnant woman killed by Israeli soldiers

A pregnant Palestinian woman died in a bombing attack by the Israeli army that targeted a house in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, according to health sources.

Doctors at the Kuwait Hospital saved the baby, sources said on the condition of anonymity.

Footage circulated on social media showed health teams trying to revive a baby.

06:35 GMT — Bodies of 50 people buried by Israel recovered in southern Gaza

The Palestinian Civil Defence Administration in Gaza said that the bodies of 50 Palestinians killed by the Israeli army were recovered from a mass grave in the southern Khan Younis province.

"Today, our teams in the Khan Younis Governorate uncovered the bodies of 50 martyrs from different age groups who were collected by the occupation forces and buried collectively at Nasser Hospital,” it said in a statement.

The statement underlined that there are still bodies in mass graves and under the rubble, adding that civil defence teams continue search and recovery efforts.

05:00 GMT — 13 Palestinians killed in Israeli raids on Nur Shams refugee camp in West Bank

At least 13 Palestinians were killed in Israeli military raids in the Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm in the northern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The “13 martyrs were brought to Tulkarm Governmental Hospital from Nur Shams camp, raising the death toll due to the occupation's aggression on the city and the camp since Thursday evening to 14,” the ministry said on Facebook.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Saturday that its teams were able to transfer “9 martyrs from the Nour Shams camp to the hospital,” who are among those announced by the Health Ministry.​​​​​​​

