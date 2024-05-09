TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Four million British tourists to visit Türkiye — UK's envoy in Ankara
UK Ambassador Jill Morris states that the number is expected to exceed five million in 2025.
Four million British tourists to visit Türkiye — UK's envoy in Ankara
Efforts are being made to extend the tourism season in Dalaman district, Mugla, and increase the number of direct flights between the UK and the area. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
May 9, 2024

Four million British tourists are expected to visit Türkiye in 2024, the UK's ambassador in Ankara has said.

The figure is expected to exceed 5 million in 2025, Jill Morris said on Thursday during a visit to the Mediterranean resort town of Fethiye in Türkiye's southwestern province of Mugla, according to a bulletin provided by the municipality.

Morris also visited Fethiye Mayor Alim Karaca, adding that many British tourists prefer Mugla for vacation.

Emphasising that Fethiye is a significant center for agricultural production as well as tourism, and exports are made to various countries from the town, she said that foreign investors coming to Fethiye will add great value to the region.

Within the framework of negotiations in Ankara and London between the British government and Turkish authorities, export gates will be opened to the UK for important agricultural production centers, including Fethiye in the upcoming period, she said.

Expressing satisfaction with Morris' visit, Karaca said: “In domestic and international tourism fairs, photos of our Fethiye appear everywhere.

Extending tourism season

"We also hold important meetings through the stands we open at fairs. We have no doubt that the tourism season will be very good this year. As the municipality, we contribute to the tourism of the district as much as we can,” Karaca said.

He stated that efforts are underway to extend the tourism season and initiatives are underway to increase the number of direct flights between the UK and Dalaman district in Mugla.

Fethiye is represented in London every year by various non-governmental organisations and he would like to visit this year's World Travel Market (WTM) London, Karaca noted.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us