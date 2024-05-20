BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Kenya's economic growth accelerates to 5.6%
Kenya's economic growth for 2023 accelerated to 5.6%, the country's statistics agency said on Monday.
Kenya's economic growth accelerates to 5.6%
Tourism, a key economic sector in Kenya, also posted growth in 2023. / Photo: Reuters
May 20, 2024

Kenya's economy grew by 5.6% in 2023 from a revised 4.9% in the previous year, the head of the statistics office said on Monday, buoyed by robust output in the agriculture sector.

The East African nation's economy relies on farming, which contributes more than a fifth of annual economic output, and abundant rains after years of drought helped the sector to recover from contractions in the previous two years.

"Last year it shot to 7% (growth)," Macdonald Obudho, the director general of the statistics office, told an event to launch the economic growth report for the period.

Tourism, which is another key sector, also posted growth, Obudho said, with visitor arrivals surpassing the annual pre-pandemic level of 2.035 million, to 2.087 million visitors last year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us