Mallorca: Senegalese among fatalities in Spanish resort building collapse
Public television reported there were people dancing on the terrace that collapsed on a ground floor packed with people.
Sixteen people were injured were the building terrace floor collapsed. Photo: Getty Images  / Others
May 24, 2024

Spain's National Police have identified a 44-year-old Senegalese man as one of the four people killed when a building housing a bar and restaurant club collapsed on the island of Mallorca on Thursday.

Police said the three others were two German women, aged 20 and 30, died, along with a 33-year-old Spanish woman.

Palma de Mallorca Mayor Jaime Martínez and firefighter department spokesman Eder García told reporters that excess weight on a first-floor terrace may have caused the collapse Thursday.

Sixteen people were injured, and five were said to be in serious condition. They were being treated at local hospitals. There were no immediate details on their nationalities.

Popular holiday spot

The accident occurred in the city of Palma on the Mediterranean island, which is popular with tourists.

The building housed a restaurant called Medusa Beach Club, located near the beach, and the area was packed with tourists at the time.

Police were unable to say how many people were on the premises around 8:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.

Public television the Balearic Islands, IB3, reported Thursday night that there were people dancing on the terrace that collapsed onto the floor below.

The city declared three days of mourning, and a minute of silence was to be observed at noon Friday.

SOURCE:Reuters
