Al Ahly won a record-extending 12th African Champions League title as the Egyptian football giants beat their Tunisian opponents Esperance Sportive de Tunis 1 - 0 in the second leg of the final on Saturday.

Esperance midfielder Roger Aholou scored an early own goal at Cairo International Stadium, which meant a winning goal for back-to-back champions Al Ahly.

The Egyptian team took a 0 - 0 draw in Tunis on May 18 to win 1 - 0 on aggregate after beating Esperance in front of their fans.

Esperance previously won the CAF Champions League in 1994, 2011, 2018 and 2019.

