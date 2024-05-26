SPORTS
Egypt's Al Ahly win African Champions League title
Egyptian side Al Ahly beat their Tunisian opponent Esperance 1-0 on aggregate on Saturday to win the African Champions League.
Egyptian football club Al Ahly have won the African Champions League title 12 times now, the highest wins on the continent. / Photo: AFP
May 26, 2024

Al Ahly won a record-extending 12th African Champions League title as the Egyptian football giants beat their Tunisian opponents Esperance Sportive de Tunis 1 - 0 in the second leg of the final on Saturday.

Esperance midfielder Roger Aholou scored an early own goal at Cairo International Stadium, which meant a winning goal for back-to-back champions Al Ahly.

The Egyptian team took a 0 - 0 draw in Tunis on May 18 to win 1 - 0 on aggregate after beating Esperance in front of their fans.

Esperance previously won the CAF Champions League in 1994, 2011, 2018 and 2019.

