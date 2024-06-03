Chelsea on Monday appointed Leicester boss Enzo Maresca as their new manager on a five-year deal to replace the departed Mauricio Pochettino.

The Italian, 44, was appointed by the Foxes in June 2023 and led them to the championship title last season.

Chelsea said they were "thrilled to welcome Enzo into the Chelsea family."

"He is a highly gifted coach and leader that we are confident can help fulfil our vision and competitive goals for the club," said the club's ownership group.

'Proven coach'

Pochettino left Stamford Bridge by mutual consent last month, despite a strong end to the season.

“We are delighted to welcome Enzo to Chelsea. He has proven himself to be an excellent coach capable of delivering impressive results with an exciting and identifiable style,” Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley said.

Maresca is four years into a coaching career that has included two spells at Manchester City. He was first a reserve-team coach for the 2020–21 season, and then for the 2022–23 season, he was an assistant to Guardiola.

Between those year-long stints at City, Maresca coached at Parma in Italy, and he has just spent a year at Leicester, where he led to the second-tier Championship title and an immediate return to the Premier League.

'Talented group of players'

“To join Chelsea, one of the biggest clubs in the world, is a dream for any coach. It is why I am so excited by this opportunity,” he said.

“I look forward to working with a very talented group of players and staff to develop a team that continues the club’s tradition of success and makes our fans proud,” Maresca said at the announcement.

Chelsea’s owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, will hope they have finally found the right coach after a turbulent two seasons in control of the two-time Champions League winner.

Pochettino followed Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge, but only lasted one season in charge of a club that has spent more than $1 billion on new players under the new regime.

