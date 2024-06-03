Nigerian singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, known by fans as Patoranking, has graduated from Harvard Business School.

The “My Woman, My Everything” crooner shared the news on his Instagram page on Sunday.

"Welcome the new @harvardhbs Alumnus God runs this show,” he wrote on the post, with photos taken from the school.

Nigerian celebrities and music fans have congratulated the artist since the announcement.

Patoranking was recently in the news after his foundation, in partnership with tech hub ALX Africa, announced a scholarship programme in data analytics, cloud computing, and Salesforce administration for African youths.

“Our goal is to equip 1 million Africans within the next 10 years. We believe in the abundance of exceptional talents and changemakers in Africa and will continue to challenge the financial inequalities that hinder their emergence,’’ Patoranking said at the launch.

The 33-year-old came to the music limelight with the release of his hit single Alubarika in 2013.

Patoranking's "Daniella Whine" and "My Woman, My Everything" singles charted on the MTVBase Official Naija Top 10 chart.

He has won numerous awards, including Sound City Viewers Choice Awards and Best Video Awards for his single ‘Heal the World’.

