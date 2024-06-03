Nigerian singer Patoranking graduates from Harvard Business School
Nigerian singer Patoranking graduates from Harvard Business School
Nigerian celebrities and music fans have congratulated the artist since the announcement.
June 3, 2024

Nigerian singer Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, known by fans as Patoranking, has graduated from Harvard Business School.

The “My Woman, My Everything” crooner shared the news on his Instagram page on Sunday.

"Welcome the new @harvardhbs Alumnus God runs this show,” he wrote on the post, with photos taken from the school.

Nigerian celebrities and music fans have congratulated the artist since the announcement.

Patoranking was recently in the news after his foundation, in partnership with tech hub ALX Africa, announced a scholarship programme in data analytics, cloud computing, and Salesforce administration for African youths.

“Our goal is to equip 1 million Africans within the next 10 years. We believe in the abundance of exceptional talents and changemakers in Africa and will continue to challenge the financial inequalities that hinder their emergence,’’ Patoranking said at the launch.

The 33-year-old came to the music limelight with the release of his hit single Alubarika in 2013.

Patoranking's "Daniella Whine" and "My Woman, My Everything" singles charted on the MTVBase Official Naija Top 10 chart.

He has won numerous awards, including Sound City Viewers Choice Awards and Best Video Awards for his single ‘Heal the World’.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us