Italian team Napoli have announced the appointment of former Juventus manager Antonio Conte as head coach.

Napoli signed a 3-year contract with the 54-year-old Italian, who is expected to earn about 6.5 million euros annually.

Conte, who previously coached Juventus and Inter, won the championship in Seria A on four occasions. Conte also won the Premier League title once with Chelsea.

Photos of a dinner between Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis and Conte surfaced on social media on Tuesday night, further building the anticipation.

"Welcome Antonio," the club's president and owner Aurelio De Laurentiis wrote on X, formerly Twitter, accompanied by a photograph of Conte signing his contract.

Conte last worked at Tottenham for a year and a half.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.