More than 41 people killed in Kuwait building fire
At least 41 people have lost their lives after a Kuwaiti building went up in flames on Wednesday.
June 12, 2024

At least 41 people died when a fire swept through a building that housed workers in Kuwait early Wednesday, and officials said the blaze appeared to be linked to code violations.

Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah confirmed the toll and ordered the arrest of the building’s owner during a visit to the site, local media reported.

The reports said scores of workers were living in the building in the southern Mangaf district, without giving their nationality.

Kuwait, like other Persian Gulf countries, has a large community of migrant workers who far outnumber the local population.

Oil reserves

The nation of some 4.2 million people is slightly smaller than the US state of New Jersey but has the world's sixth-largest known oil reserves.

A fire at an oil refinery in 2022 killed four people.

