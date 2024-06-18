Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on drunk driving charges on Tuesday in New York state, CBS News reported, citing local police.

Timberlake was expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning on charges he had been driving under the influence, the network reported.

Police in Sag Harbor, New York, where Timberlake was reportedly arrested, were not immediately available for comment.

Timberlake has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website.

Timberlake was taken into custody after he left a dinner at the American Hotel, People magazine reported.

Representatives for Timberlake were not available for comment.

