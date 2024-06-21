Torrential rains and floods in the African nation of Niger over three weeks have left 21 dead and nearly 6,000 people affected, according to interior ministry figures released Thursday.

The ministry said eight people had drowned and 13 had died in houses that collapsed in storms. Another 26 people have been injured and around 4,000 cattle have been killed or lost, officials said on state television.

The Maradi region in central Niger has been worst hit by the start of the rainy season, accounting for 14 of the dead, the officials said.

The rainy season traditionally runs from June through September in the African nation.

In 2022, about 195 people were killed and 400,000 people were affected, many of whom lost their homes.

