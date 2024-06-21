AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Niger rains claim 21 lives, nearly 6,000 others affected
Floods in Niger have claimed the lives of 21 people and affected nearly 6,000 others.
Niger rains claim 21 lives, nearly 6,000 others affected
The rainy season in Niger traditionally runs from June through September. / Photo: AFP
June 21, 2024

Torrential rains and floods in the African nation of Niger over three weeks have left 21 dead and nearly 6,000 people affected, according to interior ministry figures released Thursday.

The ministry said eight people had drowned and 13 had died in houses that collapsed in storms. Another 26 people have been injured and around 4,000 cattle have been killed or lost, officials said on state television.

The Maradi region in central Niger has been worst hit by the start of the rainy season, accounting for 14 of the dead, the officials said.

The rainy season traditionally runs from June through September in the African nation.

In 2022, about 195 people were killed and 400,000 people were affected, many of whom lost their homes.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us