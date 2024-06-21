AFRICA
Elephant kills American tourist in Zambia
A 64-year-old American woman was killed by an elephant in Zambia on Wednesday.
The elephant trampled on the American national in Zambia, killing her on June 19, 2024. / Photo: AA / Others
June 21, 2024

A 64-year-old American tourist was killed this week by an elephant in the town of Livingstone in southern Zambia.

In a statement on Thursday, Southern Province police commissioner Auxensio Daka said that Juliana Tourneau met her fate on Wednesday afternoon at the Maramba Cultural Bridge in Livingstone.

Daka said that according to a family member, before the encounter, Tourneau had gone for an activity near the Zambezi River.

"On their return to the hotel, the family met a herd of elephants, prompting them to stop to watch the animals closely. Unfortunately, one elephant charged and knocked the deceased down and trampled on her, causing fatal injuries," Daka said.

Died on arrival at hospital

He said Tourneau was rushed to a local medical center for resuscitation but died upon arrival.

Tourneau became the second American tourist this month to die from a wild animal attack after a 70-year-old woman was killed by a hippo after it charged at her on a walking safari.

Commenting on the June 5 incident, Tourism Minister Rodney Sikumba said the authorities would ensure that tourism remained safe for both local and international tourists.

