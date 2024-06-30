Sunday, June 30, 2024

1130 GMT – Gaza death toll nears 37,900

Israel's ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip have killed 43 more Palestinians, pushing up the overall death toll since last October to 37,877 people, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that at least 86,969 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

"Israeli attacks killed 43 people and injured 111 others in three 'massacres' against families in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

1020 GMT – Gaza hospitals will face shutdown within 48 hours: Health Ministry

The Gaza Health Ministry cautioned on Sunday that hospitals and oxygen stations across the strip will cease operations within 48 hours due to fuel depletion caused by the ongoing Israeli war.

In a statement, the ministry warned that "the remaining hospitals, health centres, and oxygen stations will stop working within 48 hours."

The ministry noted that this situation is anticipated "due to the depletion of fuel required for operating generators, which Israel restricts from entering Gaza, along with other essential supplies such as medicine and food, as part of tightening restrictions on the Strip."

It indicated that the fuel supply is nearly depleted, "despite the stringent austerity measures implemented by the ministry to conserve the remaining stock for as long as possible, given the insufficient quantities available for operation."

0036 GMT — US, European and Arab mediators are pressing to keep stepped-up cross-border attacks between Israel and Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters from spiralling into a wider Middle East war that the world has feared for months.

Iran and Israel traded threats on Saturday of what Iran said would be an “obliterating” war over Hezbollah.

Hopes are lagging for a ceasefire in Israel's war in Gaza that would calm attacks by Hezbollah and other Iranian-allied militias.

With the stalled talks in mind, American and European diplomats and other officials are delivering warnings to Hezbollah about taking on the military might of Israel, current and former diplomats say.

