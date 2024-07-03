AFRICA
2 MIN READ
South Africa swears in new cabinet of national unity
Chief Justice Zondo presided over the swearing-in of the 32-member cabinet in Cape Town.
South Africa swears in new cabinet of national unity
President Cyril Ramaphosa retained Paul Mashatile as his deputy in the new cabinet. Photo / SA Presidency / Others
July 3, 2024

South Africa's new cabinet was on Wednesday sworn into government as it faces an immediate challenge to deliver economic growth and social change.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presided over the swearing-in of the 32-member cabinet in Cape Town.

President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled his much anticipated cabinet of the government of national unity (GNU) late Sunday, retaining Paul Mashatile as his deputy.

The president has drawn criticism for his large cabinet that also includes 43 deputy ministers.

In all, seven parties received ministerial posts in the cabinet. Twenty ministers came from the African National Congress (ANC), six from the Democratic Alliance (DA), two from the Inkatha Freedom Party and one each from the GOOD, Freedom Front Plus, Patriotic Alliance and Pan Africanist Congress of Azania parties.

It came a month after ANC lost its parliamentary majority in the May elections, forcing it to form a coalition government.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us