Boeing to pay $243m over Ethiopia, Indonesia crashes
Boeing has reportedly agreed to pay a fine of $243 million over the fatal crashes involving its aircraft sold to Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air.
The Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes claimed the lives of 346 people on board. / Photo: AP
July 8, 2024

Boeing has reached a deal with the US Justice Department over two fatal 737 MAX aircraft crashes over five years ago, according to media reports on Monday.

The American aircraft manufacturer has agreed to pay a $243.6 million fine in connection with the crashes in Indonesia in October 2018 and Ethiopia in 2019.

The two crashes, occurring less than five months apart, claimed the lives of a total of 346 people on board.

While Boeing will be overseen by an independent compliance monitor for three years in a probationary period, the company is also required to invest at least $455 million in compliance and safety programmes.

Compliance programme

The Justice Department said in May that the company broke a 2021 settlement over the fatal 737 MAX crashes by failing to establish a compliance programme.

In January 2021, the aircraft manufacturer had agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle a conspiracy charge with the Justice Department, which included $500 million fund for victims' family members.

In September 2022, it also agreed to pay $200 million to settle charges for misleading investors about its 737 MAX aircraft.

The 737 MAX passenger aircraft was grounded around the world between March 2019 and December 2020.

