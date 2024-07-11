AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Inmates escape Niger prison holding militants
Inmates at a major prison in Niger have escaped, prompting a concerted search operation.
Inmates escape Niger prison holding militants
Niger and its neighbours in the central Sahel region are on the frontlines of the battle to contain militant insurgency. / Photo: Reuters
July 11, 2024

Niger's interior ministry said it had ordered search units to be on alert after inmates escaped on Thursday from the high-security Koutoukale prison whose inmates include militant insurgents.

The ministry statement did not say how many prisoners had escaped Koutoukale, which lies 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of the capital Niamey, or how they had done so. In 2016 and 2019, attempted jail breaks at the facility were repelled.

The prison's inmates include detainees from the West African country's conflict with armed groups linked to al Qaeda and suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Local authorities imposed an overnight curfew in the urban commune of Tillaberi, which is in the same region as the prison, but did not give further details.

Thousands killed

Niger and its neighbours in the central Sahel region are on the frontlines of the battle to contain militant insurgency that has steadily grown since 2012, when al Qaeda-linked fighters first seized parts of Mali.

Thousands have been killed in the insurgencies and more than 3 million displaced, fuelling a deep humanitarian crisis.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us