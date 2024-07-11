Niger's interior ministry said it had ordered search units to be on alert after inmates escaped on Thursday from the high-security Koutoukale prison whose inmates include militant insurgents.

The ministry statement did not say how many prisoners had escaped Koutoukale, which lies 50 kilometres (30 miles) northwest of the capital Niamey, or how they had done so. In 2016 and 2019, attempted jail breaks at the facility were repelled.

The prison's inmates include detainees from the West African country's conflict with armed groups linked to al Qaeda and suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Local authorities imposed an overnight curfew in the urban commune of Tillaberi, which is in the same region as the prison, but did not give further details.

Thousands killed

Niger and its neighbours in the central Sahel region are on the frontlines of the battle to contain militant insurgency that has steadily grown since 2012, when al Qaeda-linked fighters first seized parts of Mali.

Thousands have been killed in the insurgencies and more than 3 million displaced, fuelling a deep humanitarian crisis.

