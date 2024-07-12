US President Joe Biden has delivered a "big boy" press conference, his first major appearance since his debate disaster against Donald Trump, billed to be a make-or-break moment for his teetering reelection bid.

But he ended up misidentifying Vice President Kamala Harris as former president Donald Trump, hours after mixing up names of Russian and Ukrainian leaders on Thursday.

"Look I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if she was not qualified to be president. So start there."

Biden mistakenly introduced Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as his Russian foe Vladimir Putin at a NATO summit in a blunder.

"And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said as he announced a NATO-Ukraine compact at the summit in Washington.

Bombarded with posers

In the solo press conference later, Biden denied needing to be in bed by 8:00 pm as he faced a barrage of questions from reporters about a disastrous debate performance that sparked calls for him to end his reelection bid.

Reports of his early bedtime were "not true," although he added: "Instead of my every day starting at 7:00 am and going to bed at midnight, it would be smarter for me to pace myself a little more."

"I'm not in this for my legacy. I'm in this to complete the job I started," Biden said as he insisted his support among the electorate was strong and he would stay in the race and would win.

Attacking previous US leader Trump, he said: "My predecessor has made it clear he has no commitment to NATO. He's made it clear that he would feel no obligation to honour Article 5."

On Israel's war on Gaza, Biden said on Thursday that the war must end now, telling reporters his Gaza ceasefire framework had been agreed on by both Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas but added that there were still gaps to close.

"That framework is now agreed on by both Israel and Hamas. So I sent my team to the region to hammer out the details," Biden said in a news conference.

"These are difficult, complex issues. There are still gaps to close. We're making progress. The trend is positive. I'm determined to get this deal done and bring an end to this war, which should end now," Biden added.

Dam appears to break

Concerns have grown over Biden's age and health have sparked growing calls in his Democratic Party for him to step aside.

Biden was under close scrutiny to show he can handle a rare unscripted exchange with reporters.

Missteps by Biden at the event — which was delayed by an hour to 6:30 pm (2230 GMT) — could turn the trickle of Democrats who have so far urged him to abandon his 2024 election bid into a flood.

The dam appeared to be breaking on Wednesday when Hollywood actor and Democratic supporter George Clooney called on Biden not to stand, and party grandee Nancy Pelosi stopped short of backing him.

Around 14 Democratic members of the House of Representatives have openly urged the man who beat Trump four years ago to drop out, along with one Democratic senator.

'High-pressure'

A new poll released on Thursday showed more than half of Democrats say Biden should end his bid for a second term, and two-thirds of Americans believe he should quit the race.

But the debate did not seem to have moved the overall battle with Trump, with the former president and the incumbent remaining in a dead heat on 46 percent, according to the Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey.

Biden's campaign was however quietly testing the strength of Vice President Kamala Harris in a potential match-up against Trump, The New York Times reported.

Some of the president's longtime aides are meanwhile discussing how to persuade him that he should step aside, the paper also said, citing anonymous sources.

The White House said the report was "unequivocally" false.

Harris has firmly stood behind Biden and was out campaigning for him in North Carolina on Thursday.

"We always knew this election would be tough, and the past few days have been a reminder that running for president of the United States is never easy," Harris said.

"But one thing we know about our president, Joe Biden, is that he is a fighter.

'Devastating'

Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries said on Thursday he was speaking with each of the party's representatives, adding that they would then "convene as a leadership team and figure out the next step."

The once-talkative Biden has given fewer news conferences than his predecessors, and recent ones have only been with foreign leaders, restricted to two questions each.

Coupled with a lack of interviews, it has led critics to accuse the White House of shielding the effects of age on America's oldest president.

Biden has called his debate meltdown a "bad night," blaming it on a cold and jet lag.

But Clooney tried to torpedo the narrative that it was a one-off, saying it was "devastating" to admit but the signs were also clear at a June 15 fundraiser in Los Angeles he hosted.

Biden has insisted he is committed to running in November, and with the Democratic party primary votes under his belt there is no real way of forcing him out.

His campaign fought back Thursday with a new ad campaign on the last day of the NATO summit portraying Trump as a "lap dog" of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

NATO allies have also been seeking reassurance about Biden's leadership abilities and over their fears that a return of the isolationist, Putin-praising Trump could spell trouble for the alliance.

