AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Kenya police boss resigns amid backlash over protests handling
President William Ruto announces the resignation of Japheth Koome as Inspector General of Police.
Kenya police boss resigns amid backlash over protests handling
Japheth Koome. Photo / National Police Service / Others
July 12, 2024

Kenya's police boss, Japheth Koome, has resigned amid criticism over police response to recent anti-government protests that left over 30 people dead.

In a statement, President William Ruto announced he had accepted Koome's resignation as Inspector General of the National Police Service and appointed his deputy, Douglas Kanja, in an acting capacity with immediate effect.

It comes a day after Ruto sacked nearly his entire cabinet, bowing to the demands of protesters.

Human rights groups, including the state-backed watchdog, have accused police of excessive use of force against protesters, including firing of live bullets at crowds. Ruto previously said investigations will be conducted to determine the police's culpability to the deaths.

Stormed parliament

The youth-led protests against planned tax hikes started off last month. Some demonstrators briefly stormed parliament, before Ruto abandoned the new taxes.

Some of the young Gen-Z Kenyans behind the demonstrations had called for Koome to go in the most serious crisis of Ruto's near two-year presidency.

Ruto said on Thursday that he would "immediately engage in extensive consultations across different sectors and political formations, with the aim of setting up a broad-based government".

Bodies discovered

Meanwhile Kenyan police said they have launched an investigation after nine bodies were found on Friday in piles of rubbish at a dumpsite in a Nairobi slum.

Police briefly fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse an angry crowd at a police station near the site of the grisly find in Mukuru, in the south of the capital, an AFP journalist said.

The bodies of both men and women were discovered in plastic bags among mountains of garbage in the former quarry, witnesses told AFP.

Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei confirmed the discovery.

"Investigations have been launched to establish the identities and how these people were killed," he told journalists.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us