AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenya protests claimed 39 lives: National rights body
The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has said that 39 people were killed during Kenya's recent anti-tax hike protests.
Kenya protests claimed 39 lives: National rights body
Police have been accused of using excessive force in containing protests in Kenya. / Photo: Reuters     / Others
July 1, 2024

A total of 39 people have been killed in anti-government protests in Kenya that erupted over deeply unpopular planned tax hikes, a national rights watchdog said on Monday.

"Data from our records indicates that 39 people have died and 361 injured in relation to the protests countrywide," the state-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said in a statement.

On Sunday, President William Ruto said in an interview with senior editors in Kenya that the number of those killed in the protests was 19, and not more.

Ruto said the death toll shared by KNCHR could not be depended on, suggesting that the agency had exaggerated the statistics.

President declines to sign finance bill

Anti-tax hike protests in Kenya, which were largely led by the youth, forced the Kenyan government to rescind its decision of imposing more taxes on the citizens.

President Ruto has since said he will not sign the controversial Finance Bill 2024 into law.

He has referred the bill back to parliament for formal withdrawal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us