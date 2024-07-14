Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned on Saturday against using Gaza's southern Rafah border crossing to tighten the blockade on the besieged Gaza Strip.

"Egypt also rejects using the Rafah crossing as a tool to tighten the siege on the Palestinian people in Gaza," Fattah al-Sisi told a Cairo press conference alongside his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic.

He added that he confirms "Egypt's position based on the inevitability of achieving an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire at the soonest time and Egypt's categorical rejection of any form of displacement as well as any attempt to liquidate the Palestinian cause," said the Egyptian presidency.

He also stressed the need to stop Israeli forces from targeting civilians and violent attacks by illegal Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

Humanitarian situation deteriorates

On May 7, the Israeli army seized control of the southern Rafah crossing connecting Gaza and Egypt following an announcement by Tel Aviv of a military operation in the densely populated city of Rafah, disregarding international warnings about the repercussions.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza has since deteriorated due to the blocking of aid and the suspension of patient transfers for medical treatment abroad, compounded by the closure of most hospitals in the area.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 88,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Gaza in ruins

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than one million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.