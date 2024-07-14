AFRICA
South Africa condemns Trump assassination attempt
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.
The attempted assassination of Trump is "a stark reminder of the dangers of political extremism and intolerance," South African President Ramaphosa said on July 14, 2024.
July 14, 2024

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday denounced the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump and called on American leaders to "reject violence and seek peaceful solutions."

The attempted assassination of Trump is "a stark reminder of the dangers of political extremism and intolerance," Ramaphosa said.

"Political violence is the antithesis of democracy," he said on X, wishing the former US president a "speedy recovery."

"We unequivocally denounce this political violence and earnestly hope that the citizens and leaders of America will have the fortitude and sagacity to reject violence and seek peaceful solutions," the South African president, who was re-elected for his second term last month, said.

Shot in the ear

Trump was shot in the ear during a Saturday campaign rally in Pennsylvania, streaking the Republican presidential candidate's blood across his face and prompting his security agents to swarm him.

The shooting is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt.

Hours after the incident, the FBI said it identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania.

Crooks and one rally attendee were killed and two other spectators were injured.

