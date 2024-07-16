Morrocco says it is yet to reach an agreement with striking medical and pharmacy students who are demanding authorities withdraw a decision to shorten medical studies from seven to six years.

With the exception of programme duration, most complaints have been addressed, according to Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research, and Innovation Abdellatif Miraoui.

Miraoui stressed that the government has offered a compromise, allowing flexibility for sixth-year students by permitting them to pursue optional training courses.

Authorities are worried about the disruption to the academic calendar, due to the prolonged strike action, urging students to return to classes and participate in upcoming make-up sessions scheduled for July and September.

'Save academic year'

The Education Ministry also hinted at a conciliatory move that could cancel disciplinary actions taken against some of the striking students, stressing that it was important to “save the academic year first."

Students have argued that a reduced school programme could compromise the quality of their medical training education and impact their preparedness for future practice.

They added that a rushed curriculum will limit their ability to acquire essential skills and knowledge.

