Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, the D’Tigress, lost a friendly game 70-62 to Serbia on Sunday as they continued their preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

This is the second game they have lost in a row, suffering a 77-63 defeat to Germany on Friday.

The Nigerian team will play their final warm-up game against Japan on July 24 in Lille, France, before the start of the basketball event at the Olympics.

Nigeria faces tough opponents against Canada, Australia, and host France in Group B at the Olympic Games.

Australia is ranked third in the world while Canada and France are ranked fifth and seventh, respectively.

The Olympic Games in Paris holds from July 26 to August 11.

