There has been an outpour of tributes for late South African artiste, Malome Vector, who died in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Malome, whose real name is Bokang Moleli, was on his way home to Lesotho when the vehicle he was travelling in collided with a truck, his family said.

Malome and two others were pronounced dead at the scene.

"A true and loving son indeed. He lived all his life in the entertainment industry and brought to us the music that we have come to love so much," the family statement said.

Other industry stakeholders have reacted in shock.

“Your unique style, music, and influence will live on for a Long Time. Rest in Peace, Malome Vector”, Spotify Africa wrote on X.

"With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of a shining beacon, the Lion of Lesotho's sun has set. Our deepest condolences go out to his loved ones and industry peers during this time of profound loss. Rest in Malome Vector," former label management Ambitiouz Entertainment also wrote on X.

Malome, 32, rose to prominence with his debut single, "Dumelang," released in 2019, which became commercially successful and certified double platinum in South Africa.

His fame soared even more when he won a South African Music Award for Best Music Video of the Year in 2021 for a collaboration with Miss Pru and Blaq Diamond for the single Price to Pay.

