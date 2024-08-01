WORLD
Senator unveils bill to reverse Trump's immunity ruling
US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is seeking to have the legal immunity that former President Donald Trump enjoys be lifted.
The Supreme Court recently granted former US President Donald Trump substantial legal immunity. / Photo: AA / Others
August 1, 2024

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced a bill on Thursday to reverse the Supreme Court's immunity ruling on former President Donald Trump.

"Following the MAGA Supreme Court's disastrous immunity ruling: I'm introducing the No Kings Act.

"This bill would reaffirm that the president is not immune to legal accountability and remove the Supreme Court's jurisdiction to hear appeals related to presidential immunity," Schumer wrote on X.

The Supreme Court granted Trump substantial immunity last month from prosecution on election subversion charges in connection with the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

'Kings above the law'

"The Founders were explicit: no man in America shall be a king. But the MAGA Supreme Court threw out centuries of precedent and anointed Trump and subsequent presidents as kings above the law.

"That's why I'm introducing the No Kings Act to crack down on this dangerous precedent," Schumer added.

The legislation, which was backed by 34 Democratic co-sponsors, will face failure in the Senate, as Republicans are unlikely to join Democrats to help the measure pass the 60-vote threshold to overcome a filibuster, and Speaker Mike Johnson will not bring it to the floor of the House of Representatives.

