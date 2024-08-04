Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with Egyptian Major General Khaled Megawer, Governor of North Sinai, in El Arish.

Following their meeting, Fidan traveled to the Rafah border crossing on Thursday, which remains closed for humanitarian aid to Gaza from Egypt since May.

Fidan's visit aimed to oversee and gather information on humanitarian aid operations directed towards Gaza, which has been under brutal blockade and attacks from Israel since October 7.

Speaking at the Rafah border gate, which Israel has closed to prevent the flow of humanitarian aid, Fidan issued a stark condemnation of the ongoing crisis caused by Israel.

"Currently, just a few hundred meters from where we stand, a humanitarian tragedy is occurring, a genocide is being committed," Fidan says at the Egyptian side of Rafah border.

"Two million people have been displaced, 40,000 women and children have been martyred. There is no medicine, no food, no water; our Palestinian brothers and sisters are struggling with hunger in the open air."

As of today, nine out of ten Palestinians in Gaza, approximately 1.9 million people, have been displaced.

Almost 95 percent of the population, or 2.15 million people, are facing severe food shortages because of ongoing Israeli attacks.

Addressing the global community, Fidan urged immediate action: "I call upon all of humanity. If we do not stop this massacre together, we will be complicit in this massacre as a society."

"Therefore, we must strive to provide all the assistance we can. We must increase all pressure on Israel," Fidan said.

"Western states, particularly the United States, must break their silence. Otherwise, they will continue to be partners in this genocide," he added.

Palestinians no longer have access to fresh fruits and vegetables. Livestock has been decimated, and food aid is insufficient to meet the needs.

Fidan also emphasised Türkiye's commitment to supporting Gaza, stating, "Since the first day of the crisis, we have done everything in our power."

The visit highlights Türkiye's active role in advocating for Palestinian rights and pushing for international intervention to stop Israeli massacres targeting Gaza.

The situation in Gaza's healthcare system is also equally alarming.

Out of 36 hospitals, 20 are out of service, and 16 are only partially functional.

There is a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies. Infectious diseases are spreading rapidly.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.