Community Shield: Man City beat Man Utd on penalties
Manuel Akanji scored the decisive penalty after a 1-1 draw in normal time.
Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland and manager Pep Guardiola celebrate with the trophy after winning the Community Shield.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
August 10, 2024

Champions Manchester City beat FA Cup winners Manchester United 7-6 on penalties to win the Community Shield at Wembley on Saturday after the traditional season curtain-raiser finished level at 1-1.

United created a host of chances to take the lead and were rewarded when 20-year-old substitute Alejandro Garnacho ran through the City defence to slide the ball into the bottom corner of the net in the 82nd minute.

Erik ten Hag's team looked on course to repeat their shock victory over City in last season's FA Cup final but midfielder Bernardo Silva netted a minute from time to send the match to penalties.

Manuel Akanji scored the decisive penalty for City after Silva had earlier missed a spot-kick in the shootout.

City won the trophy for the first time since 2019 to end a run of defeats in Community Shield matches, following losses to Arsenal last season, Liverpool in 2022 and Leicester City in 2021.

SOURCE:Reuters
