AFRICA
Nigeria's Benue state mourns after dozens of villagers killed
The armed attackers targeted residents of Ayati village killing at least 30 people, according to police.
Police say at least 30 people were killed in the latest violence in Benue state. Photo: Nigeria Police/X / Others
August 11, 2024

A recent armed attack in Nigeria’s Benue State has killed at least 30 people, according to an official.

Matthew Aboh, the commissioner for information in Benue State, reported that the attack occurred in the village of Ayati on Friday night when armed assailants opened fire on residents.

Aboh confirmed that at least 30 victims were killed and many were injured.

Some reports suggest the death toll could be as high as 50.

Lingering violence

Benue State has seen intermittent armed violence, with a similar attack last month resulting in 25 deaths.

The wider region of central Nigeria has suffered years of armed conflicts between farmers and nomadic herders over land resources.

Nigeria has been plagued by violence from armed criminal gangs and terrorist groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP, the West African branch of Daesh.

Despite the death penalty for kidnapping, such crimes remain rampant, with attackers targeting villages, schools and travelers.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
