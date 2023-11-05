The Nigerian military has ‘’successfully uncovered and dismantled an illegal weapon manufacturing factory’’ in the central state of Plateau.

The region has seen years of communal armed conflicts as well as attacks by kidnapping gangs.

‘’The discovery of the weapon factory was also, the result of a meticulously executed intelligence-led operation conducted by the troops,’’ the spokesperson for a special security force in the region known as Operation Safe Haven, Captain Oya James told journalists in the state capital, Jos on Saturday.

More than 20 cache of automatic weapons were recovered from the manufacturing site in Vom area - about 30 kilometres south of Jos city.

Significant step

Captain James Oya said the recovered weapons include 6 AK-47 rifles, 4 submachine guns, 11 AK rifle bodies and a pistol as well as AK 47 bridge blocks and rifle magazines among other arms and ammunition.

The authorities described the dismantling of the illegal weapon factory as ‘’a significant step’’ in tackling illicit arms manufacturing and trafficking.

The automatic weapons and other equipment from the factory are usually marketed and distributed within Plateau state and other parts of Nigeria, the military said. This particularly fuels violence in that state and in neighbouring Kaduna state, the military spokesperson said.

Two suspects ‘’directly involved in the weapon proliferation and marketing process’’ have been arrested.

Widespread insecurity

The military identified the suspects as Micheal Dung, 33, and Yusuf Pam, 43. The authorities said the suspects will be prosecuted.

‘’These arrests send a clear message that illegal arms production and trafficking will not be tolerated and anybody involved will be held accountable for their actions,’’ Captain Oya added.

Nigeria is grappling with various security threats including an insurgency by Boko Haram, communal clashes and rampant kidnappings for ransom by armed gangs. Experts say proliferation of illegal arms exacerbates the problems.

Last week, the Nigerian military said it had foiled a major Boko Haram attack in the northern state of Kano and recovered weapons including explosive devices.

President Bola Tinubu, who came to power in May, has promised to deal decisively with the widespread insecurity.