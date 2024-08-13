AFRICA
Zambia, DRC agree to reopen borders
The initial closure of the borders followed a ban by the Democratic Republic of Congo on imports of beverages and lime.
DR Congo and Zambia are in urgent talks to reopen the border and restore trade. / Photo: AFP Archive
August 13, 2024

Zambia has agreed with the Democratic Republic of Congo that three border gates connecting them would be reopened on Tuesday following their closure over the weekend.

Delegations led by trade ministers from the two countries held talks on Monday in Kinshasa, Congo's capital.

The talks convened after Zambia announced the closure of the Kasumbalesa, Mokambo and Sakania borders on Sunday due to protests over a ban on imports of beverages and lime by its neighbour.

“The two countries further agreed to respect the rules governing trade as supported by regional bodies and the World Trade Organization,” said a communique following the talks by Zambia’s Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Lillian Bwalya.

30-day clearance

The communique was signed by Zambia’s Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga and his Congolese counterpart Julien Paluku Kahongya, with Mulenga expressing happiness that Zambian products would enter Congo without any restrictions.

Paluku said the two countries had further agreed that all the goods in transit should be cleared within 30 days.

Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo share a longstanding trade partnership in the region, dealing in various commodities, including beverages and lime.

Earlier on Monday, Zambia Association of Manufacturers President Ashu Saga expressed concern over the ban on imports of the commodities by Congo from Zambia, calling for the two states to address the underlying issues that led to the ban.

