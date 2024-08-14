AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Egypt, Somalia sign defence pact
Egypt and Somalia signed a defence agreement during Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's state visit to Cairo on Wednesday.
Egypt, Somalia sign defence pact
The Somali government said in a statement on August 14, 2024 that it had signed a "significant defence agreement" with Egypt. / Photo: AFP
August 14, 2024

Egypt and Somalia signed a defence pact on Wednesday to bolster security cooperation.

The pact was signed after bilateral talks between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who is on a two-day visit to Cairo.

Somalia said it is a "significant defence agreement between Somalia and Egypt, aimed at bolstering security cooperation between the two brotherly nations."

At a news conference with El-Sisi, Mohamud said the "historic" pact is a testament to a future of common defence against international terrorism that Somalia is battling at home and abroad.

"The agreement serves as a blueprint for the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the pursuit of regional, continental and international peace and security," the Somali presidential palace said in a statement.

AU peacekeeping mission to Somalia

Egypt offered to support a new African Union peacekeeping mission to Somalia that will replace the current mission force.

The value of Egyptian exports to Somalia increased to $54 million in the first 11 months of 2023, compared to $42.3 million during the period in 2022, an increase of 27.7% as the value of Somalia exports to Egypt stabilised at $2.2 million, according to the Egyptian Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us