A rally in Malawi's capital demanding that the electoral authority chief and other officials step down over allegations of support for the ruling party, held just two months before the general election, was attacked on Thursday by machete-wielding masked men, injuring several people, including a police officer, and destroying public property.

Soon after people gathered in Lilongwe's business area, known as Area 2, to protest, a group of masked men emerged from unregistered vehicles and began beating protest organisers and others in the presence of police and army personnel.

Several pictures of the violent attack went viral on social media, showing attackers beating protesters while police officers and army personnel watched.

The protest, organised under the banner of Concerned Citizens for Credible Elections, sought to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Judge Annabel Mtalimanja and Chief Election Officer Andrew Mpesi to resign, accusing them of bias in favour of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), two months before the Southern African nation votes on September 16.

'Dark moment'

Activist Sylvester Namiwa, chairperson of Concerned Citizens for Credible Elections, was "mercilessly" beaten in front of police and army personnel, and despite his repeated calls for help, he was not rescued.

Namiwa described the incident as a "dark moment for our democracy," telling Anadolu that key stakeholders are dissatisfied with the way election preparations are being handled.

"The chairperson and chief elections officer are working for the benefit of the Malawi Congress Party. They are not being transparent in their dealings as election day approaches," Namiwa claimed.

"We are deeply saddened that our demonstrations were peaceful, but we were beaten up in full view of the police and army, who are legally obligated to provide us with security and protection. The police were helplessly watching as we were being manhandled," he lamented.

Electoral body denies alleged bias

"No amount of threats or intimidation will stop us from seeking justice. We will continue to protest to ensure that the electoral body handles election preparations and the aftermath in an impartial manner. All political parties participating in the elections are equal and should therefore receive equal support," he stated.

However, the electoral commission has consistently denied allegations that some of its officials are "working in the interest" of the ruling party.

So far, there have been no official statements regarding the attack on protesters or the allegations of law enforcement inaction. However, when contacted by Anadolu, a senior official expressed dismay at the attack.

Talking to Anadolu, Malawi Police Service National spokesperson Peter Kalaya called the incident "regrettable." However, he said, investigations have been launched "to identify the perpetrators and bring them before the law."

'Noted with dismay'

"We have noted with dismay that scores of people, including our female officer, have been injured, and some cars have been set on fire by unknown thugs. We are investigating the entire situation, and we are likely to track them down, allowing the law to take its course, Kalaya said.

Preparations for the September 16 general election are underway, with a close race expected following the country's return to a multiparty political system, which was disbanded in 1993 and restored after more than 30 years.

Despite several violent protests against the reversal of the multiparty system and widespread condemnation, the government and electoral authority decided to hold elections in a multiparty system.