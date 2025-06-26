AFRICA
Global turmoil hurts poorer nations: South Africa
South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola has warned that growing global fragmentation is disproportionately harming poorer nations.
South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola has urged collective action to promote global peace. / Photo: AFP
June 26, 2025

South Africa's Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola has warned that growing global fragmentation is fuelling unprecedented turmoil and disproportionately harming poorer nations, urging a united G20 response.

The remarks come as international cooperation is under increasing strain, with multiple devastating conflicts and humanitarian crises.

"State rivalries are fuelling fragmentation, with economic decoupling, and proxy conflicts undermining global stability," Lamola said during a meeting of G20 diplomats on Thursday.

The diplomats gathered at a resort around 185 kilometres (115 miles) northwest of Johannesburg in preparation for the summit of the world's major economies under South Africa's presidency in November.

'Language of de-escalation'

Speaking to AFP, Lamola said he was "hopeful that the declaration will persuade and help to encourage the message of peace, good friendly neighbours and the language of de-escalation."

The three days-long talks are expected to set the tone of the summit in November.

Resolutions taken by the bloc are non-binding in nature and have often failed to reach a consensus on a range of issues including its core finance remit.

The bloc's richest member – the United States – which is due to take over the presidency, did not send a representative to the talks.

Global South priorities

In February, Washington also skipped a meeting of foreign ministers in South Africa, suggesting relations between the two countries remain fraught.

South Africa, the first African nation to hold the rotating year-long G20 presidency, aims to champion Global South priorities, including boosting climate resilience and tackling poor countries' debt.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine dominated discussions at the last G20 summit in Brazil as well as calls for ceasefires in both Gaza and Lebanon.

The G20 includes G7 nations, the European Union and African Union as well as Russia, China, Brazil, Australia and Saudi Arabia, among other countries.

The bloc account for more than 80% of the world's gross domestic product.

SOURCE:AFP
