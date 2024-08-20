AFRICA
X account of pro-Palestinian Egyptian comedian disappears
The reason for the removal of Bassem Youssef's account, which had nearly 12 million followers, is unknown.
X has not commented on the removal of Bassem's account. Photo: Others / Others
August 20, 2024

The X account of Egyptian-American comedian Bassem Youssef disappeared on Tuesday.

The reason for the removal of his account, which had nearly 12 million followers, is unknown.

Youssef said on his final post on X before the account disappeared: “Antisemitism was an accusation that used to freeze the blood on people’s veins. I see many people now realizing how this fear tactic is used to shutdown conversations and scare people.

He added: “It’s been overused and abused in order to intimidate people. Are you still scared to be called an antisemite by those Zionist? Vote and tell me in the comments. No, I don’t give a … anymore. Or: Yes I’m still scared.”

The comedian’s Instagram account is still active, as of this writing, and was posted to some 16 hours ago. Many celebrities, however, use professional teams to help maintain their social media.

Stinging interview

Last October, Youssef did an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan on Israel’s offensive on Gaza, then less than a month old, that went viral.

His pointed critique of Israel's violence against the people of Gaza and Palestinians got significant attention.

Hala Diab, Youssef’s wife, is from Gaza, and her criticisms of Israel also attracted attention.

Youssef, a former cardiothoracic surgeon, has lived and worked in the United States since around 2015.

SOURCE:AA
